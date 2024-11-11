Both Suzy and Aimee, have been instrumental in delivering exceptional results for high-profile clients, including Specsavers, Mediahuis, The Ringland Group/Amelia Hall, RICS, North Channel Wind, CDE, and Telefónica Tech

Northern Ireland-based PR and communications agency JComms has announced the promotions of Suzy Spence and Aimee Moore to senior consultants after their successful completion of the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) Professional Certificate in PR.

This achievement highlights their growing expertise and significant contributions to the agency’s success.

Both Suzy and Aimee, have been instrumental in delivering exceptional results for high-profile clients, including Specsavers, Mediahuis, The Ringland Group/Amelia Hall, RICS, North Channel Wind, CDE, and Telefónica Tech.

Their promotion places them among a select group of JComms team members who have completed this prestigious qualification.

JComms made history as the first agency in Northern Ireland to enroll professionals in the CIPR Professional Certificate program, reinforcing its ongoing commitment to nurturing top talent in the PR industry.

Managing director Chris Harrison, said: “Suzy and Aimee have been integral to both client and company success in recent times, delivering outstanding work while enhancing their skills and knowledge through their professional qualifications.

Aimee Moore and Suzy Spence from JComms in Belfast who have recently completed their CIPR Professional Certificates in PR, and have been promoted to senior consultants within the agency

“Through their dedication to clients and commitment to achieving excellence, Aimee and Suzy have played an extremely important role in helping JComms retain key clients and win new business across a range of sectors.

“Supporting team members through professional qualifications, as well as through CPD and Chartership, is part of our commitment to enabling and supporting them to keep skills fresh and relevant so that we can meet the ever-changing needs of clients and the industries in which we operate.”

The agency’s focus on professional development extends beyond qualifications, with all account handlers undertaking Continuous Professional Development (CPD) through the CIPR or CIM. JComms has also supported nine team members in achieving Chartership with either CIPR or CIM.

Aimee Moore and Suzy Spence from JComms in Belfast who have recently completed their CIPR Professional Certificates in PR, and have been promoted to senior consultants within the agency. They are pictured with brand communications director, Jane Williams

JComms, which offers a full range of PR, digital content, video production, and event management services, was recently recognized as the UK Outstanding Small Consultancy at the CIPR Excellence Awards for its dedication to professional development and exceptional service delivery.

