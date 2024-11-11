JComms duo promoted after playing 'an extremely important role in helping JComms retain key clients and win new business'
Northern Ireland-based PR and communications agency JComms has announced the promotions of Suzy Spence and Aimee Moore to senior consultants after their successful completion of the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) Professional Certificate in PR.
This achievement highlights their growing expertise and significant contributions to the agency’s success.
Both Suzy and Aimee, have been instrumental in delivering exceptional results for high-profile clients, including Specsavers, Mediahuis, The Ringland Group/Amelia Hall, RICS, North Channel Wind, CDE, and Telefónica Tech.
Their promotion places them among a select group of JComms team members who have completed this prestigious qualification.
JComms made history as the first agency in Northern Ireland to enroll professionals in the CIPR Professional Certificate program, reinforcing its ongoing commitment to nurturing top talent in the PR industry.
Managing director Chris Harrison, said: “Suzy and Aimee have been integral to both client and company success in recent times, delivering outstanding work while enhancing their skills and knowledge through their professional qualifications.
“Through their dedication to clients and commitment to achieving excellence, Aimee and Suzy have played an extremely important role in helping JComms retain key clients and win new business across a range of sectors.
“Supporting team members through professional qualifications, as well as through CPD and Chartership, is part of our commitment to enabling and supporting them to keep skills fresh and relevant so that we can meet the ever-changing needs of clients and the industries in which we operate.”
The agency’s focus on professional development extends beyond qualifications, with all account handlers undertaking Continuous Professional Development (CPD) through the CIPR or CIM. JComms has also supported nine team members in achieving Chartership with either CIPR or CIM.
JComms, which offers a full range of PR, digital content, video production, and event management services, was recently recognized as the UK Outstanding Small Consultancy at the CIPR Excellence Awards for its dedication to professional development and exceptional service delivery.
The agency, one of the longest-established PR firms in Northern Ireland, works with a diverse portfolio of both local and international clients, including some of the region’s most prominent organizations and global brands.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.