Jeff Wright statement in FULL

This is the full statement from Jeff Wright:

"The failure of Mr Bamford's Ryse Hydrogen company ro complete the deal with to purchase Wrightbus is deeply regrettable especially after the exhaustive efforts of all us involved have gone to providing every possible support.

"It is disingenuous of Mr Bamford or his associates to suggest that there were any barriers created by my family through our land holdings.

For the record the entire premises at Galgorm including the factory, fixtures and fittings as sell as the land was agreed to be made available to all bidders eithe to lease or to purchase.

While each and eveyr one of the bidders agreed terms Mr Bamford sought to gain unrelated additional farmlands owned by my family. These farmlands which haverestricted use, were bought through a mortgage and were not at any time a part of the Wrightbus business.

"What ambitious Mr Bamford or his associated may have had for our farmland is not clear, but it would be a mistake to conflate his farmland interests with his failure to complete on the Wrightbus deal and its associated lands.

"I hope that Deloittes have not been side-tracked by the Bamford engagement and can not put their energies into delivering a deal by working with the remaining bidders to secure the future of Wrightbus and the jobs in Ballymena.

"Finally I would like to draw attention to the role of our local MP Ian Paisley, which was unhelpful to say the least. In what could be considered a vote campaigning exercise, Mr Paisley continually championed Mr Bamford throughout this process, particularly briefing the media and the unions about the farmland and tying it into the business arrangements.

"Mr Paisley would be well advised to leave the business of deal making to the professionals at Deloitte (administrators),".