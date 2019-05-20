Jewellery firm with its roots in Belfast celebrates 100th anniversary

A national jewellery business with its roots in Belfast is offering shoppers the opportunity to bag themselves £1,000 worth of jewellery this week to mark its 100th anniversary.

To mark the event, the business founded in the city by three brothers, the business now known as Beaverbrooks, is hosting a celebratory giveaway instore today, Tuesday 21 May from 4:00pm-6:30pm.

The story began in Belfast in 1919, when three Adlestone brothers moved to the city to pursue their passion for fine jewellery, selling silverware from a suitcase.

A year later, they swapped the suitcase for a store and opened the first ‘Adlestones’ store.

In 1935, the family changed the name to Beaverbrooks, after Lord Beaverbrook, a public figure and politician synonymous with honesty, integrity and patriotism.

Forward to 2019, and in a nod to the business’s heritage, a £1,000 Beaverbrooks Gift Card will be locked within a suitcase in the Donegall Place store, with a combination lock for shoppers to attempt to crack.

Customers will be invited to have a go at guessing the code to open the suitcase – and one lucky shopper will win a £1,000 shopping spree instore.

The special celebratory event, will be hosted by Beaverbrooks’ managing director, Anna Blackburn and chairman, Mark Adlestone.

Mr Adlestone OBE DL, a third-generation family member, said: “Our Belfast centenary instore event is going to be a wonderful occasion to reminisce and commemorate our rich history with our colleagues and celebrate with customers both old and new.

“The Beaverbrooks family has achieved some remarkable things together and as we celebrate our past, we’re very excited for our future – we hope Belfast residents can join us as we raise a glass to our ancestors and make a toast to the next 100 years and beyond.”

Store manager May Ingram said: “From birthdays to proposals, we’ve spent 100 years creating unforgettable moments for our customers – that’s why to celebrate our 100-year anniversary, we’re giving shoppers the chance to bag themselves a £1,000 Beaverbrooks shopping spree!

“Beaverbrooks began its story in Belfast 100 years ago, so it seemed only fitting to host an event to celebrate the centenary. The Adlestone brothers arrived in Belfast with nothing but a suitcase full of silverware and a dream to sell jewellery – and we wanted to pay homage to this legacy by asking locals to crack our top-secret suitcase code to receive the goodies inside!

“We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has supported us throughout the years and we look forward to welcoming shoppers to our event on Tuesday 21st May, as well as throughout our birthday weekend.”