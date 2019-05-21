‘Jingle Team’ presents almost £70k to children’s hospice

The Mallusk and Glengormley Jingle Team has presented £69,437 to the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

Jingle team member Emma Garrett CEO, Mallusk Enterprise Park, said: “This time last year we had a meeting in Mallusk Enterprise Park organised by the amazing Catherine O’Hara from NI Children’s Hospice.

“We met Sam who is cared for by the wonderful team at the Hospice and we watched a heart-wrenching video about a local family whose two children had received a terminal diagnosis.

“There was not a dry eye in the house. We all knew we had to do something to enable the hospice to care for more terminally-ill and life-limited children.

“We heard that Ballymena had raised £50k the year before, so of course we knew had to raise more, and we did.

“Well done to everyone who raised anything from £1 to £20k. It’s all important.

“Many local schools, clubs, businesses, church groups and individuals supported the big push to provide care and ultimately to help to open one of the rooms at Horizon House closed due to lack of funding.

“With all the other Jingle teams across Northern Ireland, we did just that and we are chuffed to bits.

“A very special thank you must go to our own Jingle Team, who went all out to inspire others to get involved and to our neighbours and friends of Mallusk and Glengormley who are the true champions of our Children’s Hospice.”

NI Children’s Hospice regional fundraiser Catherine O’Hara commented: “We are extremely grateful to the local Jingle Team for their community leadership and enthusiasm. The amount raised is breath-taking and we are truly humbled by the outpouring of support for the bravest of children both in Newtownabbey and across the province.

“So many babies and children are waiting on specialist care that only the Children’s Hospice nurse specialists can provide. We are confident that the community will continue to rally behind “Jingle” and collectively give a big compassionate, hospice hug every Christmas to the bravest of children and their families.

“The ambitious fundraising campaign target set of £250,000 has now raised over £380,000.

“Every penny raised from this year’s campaign will enable NI Children’s Hospice to continue to provide infants, children and young people living with life-limiting and life-threatening illnesses specialist palliative care.

“Each year, it costs £3.82 million to provide Children’s Hospice services, both at hospice and in the family home. The charity relies heavily on the generosity and support of the local community to help fund its services.”

For more information on Jingle All the Way 2019 and how you can get involved in the 2019 campaign, call Catherine O’Hara Mobile 07515 06 3303 or email Catherine.ohara@nihospice.org