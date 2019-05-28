Job opportunities: Supermarket chain's degree programme offers NI candidates 'bags of experience'

Budget supermarket chain Lidl Northern Ireland is seeking fresh candidates hungry for success for its specialist management degree programme.

The retailer will hire up to 50 candidates to fulfil two key managerial roles which come with a competitive salary, on-the-job training and a fully funded degree.

Following the success of last year’s ‘Feed Your Mind’ programme, Lidl has invested more than £2 million rolling out the scheme this year, offering positions right across its more than 190 stores and warehouses across the island of Ireland.

Lidl Northern Ireland is urging applicants to apply for the programme before the closing date of June 30.

Delivered in conjunction with Ulster University and Irish Times Training, ‘Feed Your Mind’ will take successful applicants through Lidl’s managerial approach over the course of two years, allowing them to earn as they learn, whilst gaining a University Accredited Foundation Degree in Management Practice with Specialism in Retail.

Feed Your Mind participant, David Leydon, is now in his second year of the programme working as a deputy logistics manager in the Nutt’s Corner warehouse.

He said: “Having the opportunity to work and learn simultaneously has been fantastic and will set me in good stead for the next stage of my career. Feed Your Mind is a brilliant programme for anyone wanting to move up the career ladder and I’m very privileged to be part of it. I would urge anyone looking for a career with a first-class retailer to apply today.”

Maeve McCleane, director of human resources at Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland, said: “At Lidl we pride ourselves on our people; we believe they are our greatest asset. Our ‘Feed Your Mind’ programme was created to give applicants a dual approach to retail, combining experience with education to allow them to fulfil themselves in their retail-careers and fast-track their progress within a leading global retailer.

"We were delighted to receive over 500 applications for the programme in 2018 and expect to top that number this year. We would encourage anyone interested in a career in retail with a fast-growing, global retailer to apply via our website before the closing date.”

For further information or to apply to the programme log on to jobs.lidl-ni.co.uk