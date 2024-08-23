Job seekers encouraged to check out Northern Ireland job fair opportunities
A wide array of Northern Ireland businesses seeking to recruit new talent, will gather at the City Hotel in Londonderry next month for a special job fair targeting people of all ages and abilities.
The job fair will take place on September 10 and sectors including manufacturing, social care, public sector, and construction will all be represented.
Local job seekers will have a chance to speak directly with prospective employers and find out more about the opportunities available across the Derry City and Strabane Council area. Council officers will also be on hand to provide advice and support about potential career pathways, and assist people in enhancing their future prospects.
Launching the event, mayor, councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr, encouraged people to go along and engage with local businesses to find out what opportunities are out there.
"The Derry and Strabane Cross Border Job Fair always attracts a wide range of employers spanning a diverse array of sectors, so there really is something for everyone. It’s the perfect opportunity to connect with local companies and to find out more about what they are looking for as employers in terms of skills and experience.
"Those in attendance can also avail of practical support on how to enhance your employability and make a successful application through CV and interview advice. Whether someone is currently out of work or just considering the next step in their career journey I would encourage all job seekers to attend."
The Job Fair will take place at the City Hotel from 11.00am – 3pm on Tuesday, September 10 and admission is free.
Job seekers should note that a second Job Fair is also due to take place in Strabane on Monday, September 30 in the Alley Theatre.
For further information email [email protected]
The event is hosted by the Department for Communities, Derry and Strabane Labour Market Partnership and Cross Border Partnership Employment Services (incorporating the Department of Social Protection, Ireland).
