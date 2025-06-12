One of Northern Ireland's Poundland on Ferryquay Street in Londonderry

With around 20 stores across Coleraine, Belfast, Londonderry, Cookstown, Ballymena, Antrim, Dungannon, Armagh, Larne, Omagh, Newtownabbey and Magherafelt, the Polish headquartered company said the transaction enables the Group to focus on its ‘higher growth and higher margin Pepco business’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Discount retailer Poundland, which has around 20 stores in Northern Ireland, has been sold by the Pepco Group to Gordon Brothers for a nominal fee.

With around 20 stores across Coleraine, Belfast, Londonderry, Cookstown, Ballymena, Antrim, Dungannon, Armagh, Larne, Omagh, Newtownabbey and Magherafelt, the Polish headquartered company said the transaction enables the Group to focus on its ‘higher growth and higher margin Pepco business’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The shares in Poundland have been sold to Gordon Brothers for nominal consideration, with Pepco's secured loan of £30m and certain unsecured loans remaining in place between Pepco Group and Poundland, as well as an overdraft of up to £30m to be put in place between Pepco Group and Poundland upon completion of the Proposed Restructuring (the ‘Pepco Loans’) in support of the Transaction,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Pepco said Poundland contributed 33% to Group revenues, but just 5% of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) (pre-International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) 16) in the last financial year.

Stephan Borchert, Pepco Group CEO, explained: “The agreed sale of Poundland marks an important milestone in our strategic plan to move away from FMCG and focus predominantly on Pepco, our higher margin clothing and general merchandise business.

“As set out during our Capital Markets Day in March 2025, this transaction will strongly support our accelerated value creation programme by simplifying the Group and focusing on our successful Pepco business. I am confident that Pepco has the right foundations to be one of Europe’s most successful discount retailers, delivering customer satisfaction, profitable growth and shareholder value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Poundland remains a key player in UK discount retail, with millions of customers annually and a well-loved brand and proposition. We want to sincerely thank all the Poundland team for their ongoing commitment and contribution to the Group and wish Barry Williams and his team all the best for the future."