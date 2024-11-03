Kainos Group has issued an update on trading since September 2 2024 for the financial year to March 31 2025

Belfast-headquartered IT provider Kainos Group said full-year revenues will be "moderately below" current market expectations after being impacted by the "macro-economic" environment.

However, the listed business added that it is "well-positioned" in its core markets.

The business said that while its Workday Products business "continues to grow very strongly", its Digital Services and Workday Services divisions "continue to be affected by the macro-economic environment and related delays in client decision-making".

Kainos added that it will now report full-year revenues "moderately below current market consensus with the majority of the reduction flowing through to adjusted PBT".

The consensus figures are £388.8m in revenues and £78.8m pre-tax profits.

"Notwithstanding this backdrop for FY2025, the board continues to believe that we are well-positioned in our core markets, which offer substantial growth opportunities in all our divisions and that we are maintaining the appropriate balance between investment for future growth, international expansion and profitability," the update said.