Kainos Group reveals consensus figures of £388.8million in revenues and £78.8million pre-tax profits

By Claire Cartmill
Published 3rd Nov 2024, 18:25 BST
Kainos Group has issued an update on trading since September 2 2024 for the financial year to March 31 2025

Belfast-headquartered IT provider Kainos Group said full-year revenues will be "moderately below" current market expectations after being impacted by the "macro-economic" environment.

However, the listed business added that it is "well-positioned" in its core markets.

Kainos Group has issued an update on trading since September 2 2024 for the financial year to March 31 2025.

The business said that while its Workday Products business "continues to grow very strongly", its Digital Services and Workday Services divisions "continue to be affected by the macro-economic environment and related delays in client decision-making".

Kainos added that it will now report full-year revenues "moderately below current market consensus with the majority of the reduction flowing through to adjusted PBT".

The consensus figures are £388.8m in revenues and £78.8m pre-tax profits.

Belfast's Kainos Group has issued an update on trading for the financial year to 31 March 2025 (image credit: Pixabay)placeholder image
"Notwithstanding this backdrop for FY2025, the board continues to believe that we are well-positioned in our core markets, which offer substantial growth opportunities in all our divisions and that we are maintaining the appropriate balance between investment for future growth, international expansion and profitability," the update said.

