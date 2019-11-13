Kathryn is Young Business Woman of the Year

Ballymena woman Kathryn Mills has won the prestigious award for Young Business Woman of the Year 2019.

Kathryn, from Lifestyle Gymnastics Academy, brought home the accolade from the 2019 Women in Business Awards which was held at the Crowne Plaza in Belfast recently.

The awards, now in their ninth year, brought together female entrepreneurs and businesswomen from a diverse range of disciplines to acknowledge and congratulate them on their hard work, dedication and success.

The awards received 185 submissions and honoured 16 inspiring women and one outstanding business organisation.