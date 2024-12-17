Kerry Co-Operative Creameries members have voted in favour of a €500m deal to sell a dairy business whose consumer brands include Cheestrings, Dairygold and Kerrymaid which can be found in chilled cabinets across retailers in the UK and Ireland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kerry Co-Operative Creameries members have voted in favour of a €500m deal to sell a dairy business whose consumer brands include Cheestrings, Dairygold and Kerrymaid.

Last month, an agreement was announced for Kerry Co-Operative Creameries to sell Kerry Dairy Holdings (Ireland) Ltd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerry Dairy Ireland consists of Dairy Consumer Products, with its range of brands across cheese, cheese snacks, dairy snacks and dairy spreads which can be found in chilled cabinets across retailers in the UK and Ireland.

Kerry Co-Operative Creameries members have voted in favour of a €500m deal to sell a dairy business whose consumer brands include Cheestrings, Dairygold and Kerrymaid

It also comprises the Dairy Ingredients business.

After the Kerry Co-Operative Creameries members backed the deak, Kerry Group shareholders will vote on the proposed transaction at an EGM tomorrow (Thursday 19 December 2024).

Kerry Co-Operative Creameries members will become direct owners of Kerry shares equivalent to 85% of the Co-Op's current shareholding. The remaining 15% of the Co-Op's shareholding in Kerry will be redeemed as part of the consideration for the disposal, following which the Co-Op will cease to be a shareholder.