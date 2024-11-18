Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fermanagh based Kettyle Irish Foods, now part of the ABP Food Group, also secured a gold in the grass fed fillet category and a silver medal in the ribeye steak category

Fermanagh-based butchers Kettyle Irish Foods is celebrating international acclaim after receiving the first ever World Steak Challenge Innovation Award for its pioneering Salt Moss Dry Aging technique.

The recognition came at the prestigious World Steak Challenge 2024 event held recently at the iconic Smith & Wollensky steakhouse in London. Kettyle, now part of the ABP Food Group, also secured a gold in the grass fed fillet category and a Silver medal in the ribeye steak category.

The innovation award was introduced to highlight pioneering advancements and ground-breaking initiatives in the field of beef production and steak preparation. The judges were looking for exceptional creativity, ingenuity, and forward-thinking approaches to enhance the quality, sustainability, and consumer experience of steak.

Commenting on the success Maurice Kettyle, head of sales at Kettyle Irish Foods, said: “We’re delighted that our Salt Moss Aging process has been recognised on a global stage. The World Steak Challenge celebrates the finest beef from around the world, benchmarking products against international standards and showcasing the role of steak as part of a balanced diet. This award highlights the quality, sustainability, and innovation of our Salt Moss Dry Aged Beef.”

The World Steak Challenge is one of the most rigorous in the industry. Products are judged both raw and cooked by a panel of over 80 independent experts, including top chefs, butchers, food writers, meat scientists, and industry professionals, in a blind tasting.