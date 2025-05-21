David Edgar has been appointed as sales manager at Donnelly Group Vauxhall, bringing over 10 years of automotive sales experience and leadership to the role. Alongside him, Brad Green has joined the team as sales executive, transferring from Donnelly Group’s Citroën showroom in Dungannon

Donnelly Group in Dungannon strengthens Vauxhall sales team with new appointments to meet rising customer demand

Donnelly Group, Northern Ireland’s largest independently owned vehicle retailer, has announced two new appointments to its Vauxhall sales team in Dungannon, underscoring its ongoing commitment to customer service and regional growth.

David Edgar has been appointed as sales manager at Donnelly Group Vauxhall, bringing over 10 years of automotive sales experience and leadership to the role.

Alongside him, Brad Green has joined the team as sales executive, transferring from Donnelly Group’s Citroën showroom in Dungannon.

Speaking on the new appointments, Dave Sheeran, managing director at Donnelly Group, said: "We are delighted to welcome David and Brad into their new roles at Donnelly Group Vauxhall.

“Both bring enthusiasm, expertise, and a strong customer-focused mindset that aligns perfectly with our values.

“Their appointments will undoubtedly strengthen our offering and support our ongoing commitment to not only meet but surpass the needs and wants of our customers.”

Donnelly Group Vauxhall offers a wide selection of high-quality new and used Vauxhall models.

Speaking on his appointment David, explained: "With a lifelong passion for cars and over a decade of experience across the industry – from EV sales to management roles – I’m thrilled to now be part of the Donnelly Group Vauxhall team.

“From day one the family ethos here has been clear, and I’m genuinely excited about the future with Vauxhall and the wider team."

Brad added: “The move to Vauxhall has been a great step for me professionally, allowing me to further my career within the Donnelly Group family.

“The team here has been incredibly welcoming, and I’m excited to continue growing and delivering the best possible experience for our customers."