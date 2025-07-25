Brendan Duffy of Duffy’s grocers in Killough, Co Down, the shop is a UK Countryside Alliance Champion 2025

​A community food store at Killough, near Downpatrick in Co Down has been chosen as the ‘Northern Ireland Champion’ in the prestigious UK Countryside Alliance Awards.

Thomas Duffy and Son, a family run Mace network store, was among a range rural food-based businesses from across the UK acclaimed by the alliance as ‘a champion’ in the Village Shop and Post Office category.

The awards have been dubbed the ‘Rural Oscars’.

The influential awards – now in their 18th year – recognise rural businesses across five categories, including ‘best local food’, ‘best butcher’, ‘best pub’, ‘best rural enterprise’, and ‘best village shop/ post office’. These businesses go the extra mile within their communities, supporting the local economy and championing local goods and services. Duffy’s was the only Northern Ireland

winner.

Praise verged on universal for Duffy’s “comprehensively stocked and reliably staffed rural shop”.

The alliance citation continued: “Duffy’s is cherished for its incredible range, groceries, hardware, furniture, meals and for the unwavering service delivered by its caring team. In moments of crisis, they’ve gone above and beyond, often supplying essential appliances in hours. Its homemade food, respected butchery, and local sourcing make it stand out but it’s the spirit of service and community that makes Duffy’s truly irreplaceable.”

Duffy’s qualified for the UK award by winning the Northern Ireland round of the highly regarded competition.

The Countryside Alliance Award 2025 plaques

Alliance chief executive Tim Bonner said: “The Countryside Alliance Awards continue to shine a spotlight on the people and enterprises that form the backbone of rural UK. These stories of perseverance, ingenuity, and community spirit deserve to be heard in the corridors of power.

