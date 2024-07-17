King Charles III honours Northern Ireland IT firm at awards reception in Windsor Castle

By Claire Cartmill
Published 17th Jul 2024, 12:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Newtownabbey’s Vyta was recognised for its excellence in sustainability as one of only 29 organisations across the UK to achieve the prestigious King’s Award for Sustainable Development

Northern Ireland IT support and services firm Vyta has been honoured by King Charles at a reception for the 2024 King’s Awards for Enterprise recipients at Windsor Castle.

His Majesty The King, joined by the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, as well as the Duke of Kent and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, hosted a reception at Windsor Castle for some of the 252 winners of this year’s King’s Awards for Enterprise.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Newtownabbey-based IT asset disposition and lifecycle management (ITAD and ITALM) company, was recognised in May for its excellence in sustainability as one of only 29 organisations across the UK to achieve the prestigious King’s Award for Sustainable Development in 2024.

Pictured meeting King Charles III is Philip McMichael, founder and chief executive officer of Vyta, a Northern Ireland IT firm, as he attended a royal reception hosted by His Majesty The King at Windsor Castle last week to celebrate receiving the King’s Award for Enterprise for Sustainable Development. Credit: Alex Lloyd Zoom Photos LtdPictured meeting King Charles III is Philip McMichael, founder and chief executive officer of Vyta, a Northern Ireland IT firm, as he attended a royal reception hosted by His Majesty The King at Windsor Castle last week to celebrate receiving the King’s Award for Enterprise for Sustainable Development. Credit: Alex Lloyd Zoom Photos Ltd
Pictured meeting King Charles III is Philip McMichael, founder and chief executive officer of Vyta, a Northern Ireland IT firm, as he attended a royal reception hosted by His Majesty The King at Windsor Castle last week to celebrate receiving the King’s Award for Enterprise for Sustainable Development. Credit: Alex Lloyd Zoom Photos Ltd
Read More
Top of the Crops: Northern Ireland family firm supplies 21 local vegetable lines...

Vyta has championed sustainable practices since it was formed in 2001, maximising the lifespan of IT equipment by collecting, refurbishing, recycling and reselling redundant IT for customers in over 50 countries globally.

Philip McMichael, Vyta founder and chief executive officer, said: “Receiving the King’s Award for Sustainable Development and meeting King Charles, a dedicated advocate for sustainability, is a profound honour for us. Getting the opportunity to speak briefly with King Charles really was special and a memory I will cherish.

“This accolade recognises our commitment to reducing the environmental impact, not only for Vyta, but also for our customers, partners and communities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Philip McMichael, founder and chief executive officer of Vyta based in Newtownabbey, honoured at a royal reception hosted by King Charles III at Windsor Castle to celebrate receiving the King’s Award for Enterprise for Sustainable Development. Pictured at the royal reception hosted by His Majesty The King at Windsor Castle last week to celebrate receiving the King’s Award for Enterprise are David Henry, managing director, Henry Brothers, Philip McMichael, founder and chief executive Officer, Vyta, David McCorkell, Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim and John Harkin, chief executive officer and founder, Alchemy Technology ServicesPhilip McMichael, founder and chief executive officer of Vyta based in Newtownabbey, honoured at a royal reception hosted by King Charles III at Windsor Castle to celebrate receiving the King’s Award for Enterprise for Sustainable Development. Pictured at the royal reception hosted by His Majesty The King at Windsor Castle last week to celebrate receiving the King’s Award for Enterprise are David Henry, managing director, Henry Brothers, Philip McMichael, founder and chief executive Officer, Vyta, David McCorkell, Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim and John Harkin, chief executive officer and founder, Alchemy Technology Services
Philip McMichael, founder and chief executive officer of Vyta based in Newtownabbey, honoured at a royal reception hosted by King Charles III at Windsor Castle to celebrate receiving the King’s Award for Enterprise for Sustainable Development. Pictured at the royal reception hosted by His Majesty The King at Windsor Castle last week to celebrate receiving the King’s Award for Enterprise are David Henry, managing director, Henry Brothers, Philip McMichael, founder and chief executive Officer, Vyta, David McCorkell, Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim and John Harkin, chief executive officer and founder, Alchemy Technology Services

“Sustainability has been at the core of Vyta’s operations since our inception, driving our mission to help businesses manage their IT responsibly and promote a circular economy.”

Philip was joined at the event by David Henry, managing director, Henry Brothers, David McCorkell, Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim and John Harkin, chief executive officer and founder, Alchemy Technology Services.

In 2023 alone, Vyta collected, recycled and processed 450,000 devices for clients, including laptops, PCs, servers, USB sticks, hard drives, smartphones, and tablets. By refurbishing these devices for reuse, Vyta prevented the release of nearly 40,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere.

Pictured meeting King Charles III is Philip McMichael, founder and chief executive officer of Vyta, a Northern Ireland IT firm, as he attended a royal reception hosted by His Majesty The King at Windsor Castle last week to celebrate receiving the King’s Award for Enterprise for Sustainable Development. Credit: Alex Lloyd Zoom Photos LtdPictured meeting King Charles III is Philip McMichael, founder and chief executive officer of Vyta, a Northern Ireland IT firm, as he attended a royal reception hosted by His Majesty The King at Windsor Castle last week to celebrate receiving the King’s Award for Enterprise for Sustainable Development. Credit: Alex Lloyd Zoom Photos Ltd
Pictured meeting King Charles III is Philip McMichael, founder and chief executive officer of Vyta, a Northern Ireland IT firm, as he attended a royal reception hosted by His Majesty The King at Windsor Castle last week to celebrate receiving the King’s Award for Enterprise for Sustainable Development. Credit: Alex Lloyd Zoom Photos Ltd

In 2022, Vyta’s dedication to sustainability attracted significant investment, leading to the expansion of operations in the UK and the acquisition of Essex-based asset disposition firm FGD. The company now operates four sites across Great Britain, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The King’s Awards for Enterprise, previously known as the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, were renamed last year to reflect His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II by recognising outstanding UK businesses.

The Award programme, now in its 58th year, is the most prestigious business award in the country, with successful businesses able to use the esteemed King’s Awards Emblem for the next five years.

Related topics:King CharlesNewtownabbeyNorthern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice