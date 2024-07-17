Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newtownabbey’s Vyta was recognised for its excellence in sustainability as one of only 29 organisations across the UK to achieve the prestigious King’s Award for Sustainable Development

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland IT support and services firm Vyta has been honoured by King Charles at a reception for the 2024 King’s Awards for Enterprise recipients at Windsor Castle.

His Majesty The King, joined by the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, as well as the Duke of Kent and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, hosted a reception at Windsor Castle for some of the 252 winners of this year’s King’s Awards for Enterprise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Newtownabbey-based IT asset disposition and lifecycle management (ITAD and ITALM) company, was recognised in May for its excellence in sustainability as one of only 29 organisations across the UK to achieve the prestigious King’s Award for Sustainable Development in 2024.

Pictured meeting King Charles III is Philip McMichael, founder and chief executive officer of Vyta, a Northern Ireland IT firm, as he attended a royal reception hosted by His Majesty The King at Windsor Castle last week to celebrate receiving the King’s Award for Enterprise for Sustainable Development. Credit: Alex Lloyd Zoom Photos Ltd

Vyta has championed sustainable practices since it was formed in 2001, maximising the lifespan of IT equipment by collecting, refurbishing, recycling and reselling redundant IT for customers in over 50 countries globally.

Philip McMichael, Vyta founder and chief executive officer, said: “Receiving the King’s Award for Sustainable Development and meeting King Charles, a dedicated advocate for sustainability, is a profound honour for us. Getting the opportunity to speak briefly with King Charles really was special and a memory I will cherish.

“This accolade recognises our commitment to reducing the environmental impact, not only for Vyta, but also for our customers, partners and communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Philip McMichael, founder and chief executive officer of Vyta based in Newtownabbey, honoured at a royal reception hosted by King Charles III at Windsor Castle to celebrate receiving the King’s Award for Enterprise for Sustainable Development. Pictured at the royal reception hosted by His Majesty The King at Windsor Castle last week to celebrate receiving the King’s Award for Enterprise are David Henry, managing director, Henry Brothers, Philip McMichael, founder and chief executive Officer, Vyta, David McCorkell, Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim and John Harkin, chief executive officer and founder, Alchemy Technology Services

“Sustainability has been at the core of Vyta’s operations since our inception, driving our mission to help businesses manage their IT responsibly and promote a circular economy.”

Philip was joined at the event by David Henry, managing director, Henry Brothers, David McCorkell, Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim and John Harkin, chief executive officer and founder, Alchemy Technology Services.

In 2023 alone, Vyta collected, recycled and processed 450,000 devices for clients, including laptops, PCs, servers, USB sticks, hard drives, smartphones, and tablets. By refurbishing these devices for reuse, Vyta prevented the release of nearly 40,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere.

Pictured meeting King Charles III is Philip McMichael, founder and chief executive officer of Vyta, a Northern Ireland IT firm, as he attended a royal reception hosted by His Majesty The King at Windsor Castle last week to celebrate receiving the King’s Award for Enterprise for Sustainable Development. Credit: Alex Lloyd Zoom Photos Ltd

In 2022, Vyta’s dedication to sustainability attracted significant investment, leading to the expansion of operations in the UK and the acquisition of Essex-based asset disposition firm FGD. The company now operates four sites across Great Britain, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The King’s Awards for Enterprise, previously known as the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, were renamed last year to reflect His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II by recognising outstanding UK businesses.