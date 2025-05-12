King’s Hall masterplan advances with plans for 552 multi-storey car park set for approval

By Claire Cartmill
Published 12th May 2025, 11:13 BST
Approval has now been recommended for an application within the King’s Hall complex covering layout, scale, appearance and landscaping detailsplaceholder image
Approval has now been recommended for an application within the King's Hall complex covering layout, scale, appearance and landscaping details
According to a report to be scrutinised by Belfast City Council's planning committee this week, the design of the building and plaza complies with the approved Design Code and would be in keeping with the character and appearance of the area

Reserved matters plans for a multi-storey car park at a landmark development in Belfast are set to be approved.

Acting on behalf of KH (Balmoral) Developments Ltd, Turley is seeking approval for the car park at a site within the King’s Hall complex which is currently vacant land to the rear of the listed King’s Hall.

Outline planning permission was granted in December 2021 for a mixed-use regeneration of lands at the Kings Hall.

This included, among other wider ranging development, a multi storey car park with commercial units to ground floor at plot eight and a central plaza.

Parking spaces included within the outline application stood at 540. This has now increased to 552.

Approval has now been recommended for an application covering layout, scale, appearance and landscaping details.

According to a report to be scrutinised by Belfast City Council's planning committee this week, the design of the building and plaza complies with the approved Design Code and would be in keeping with the character and appearance of the area

The reports adds that the setting of the listed Kings Hall would be safeguarded.

Having regard to the development plan and other material considerations, the proposal is considered acceptable.

Buildings previously located on the site have been demolished to facilitate the ongoing redevelopment for a mix of uses including medical/health uses, residential and nursery uses.

