Kippie's board, from left, Rory Clifford, Jennifer Neff, Justin Hundt, Carrie McCafferty and Thérèse Charles

Kippie, the pioneering Londonderry charity using gaming to empower marginalised and socially excluded young people, has announced the formation of its first formal board of directors—marking a major milestone in its mission to build a pipeline for young people into careers in gaming, animation, virtual production and the wider tech industries.

This new board brings together some of the most respected names in gaming, animation, education, and tech startup growth from across the island of Ireland. Their appointment signals a bold new chapter for Kippie as it scales its impact, deepens its community partnerships, and strengthens its ability to connect young people with industry pathways that were previously out of reach.

“Kippie was founded to prove that gaming isn’t just play—it’s power,” said Caroline Anderson, co-founder of Kippie.

"Power to learn, to connect, to create, and to belong. With the support of this exceptional new board, we’re now in a position to grow that power and open doors for a new generation of creators and coders across Ireland,”

Among the newly appointed board members are:

Rory Clifford, researcher and Kippie chairperson, is an experienced business development lead within the screens industry in Northern Ireland. Experience includes NextGen Skills Academy, Northern Ireland Screen and Retinize.

Carrie McCafferty, business and culture co-ordinator at Satori Accounting, is an experienced enterprise development executive, skilled in leadership, planning, strategy, financial management, growth, and development.

Jennifer Neff, co founder and former CEO, Elemental Software, and now Entrepreneur-in-Residence at The AMP Growth Incubator, bringis deep expertise in youth entrepreneurship, social innovation ecosystems, and startup acceleration.

Thérèse Charles, lecturer and researcher in game design and development, specialises in games-inspired systems and innovative technologies with tech startup experience and is an advocate for neurodivergent voices, promoting ethical practice, inclusion, and opportunities to thrive in digital and professional spaces.

Justin Hundt, senior staff engineer at Qualcomm Technologies Inc developing wireless audio technologies is an experienced in software engineering processes that deliver innovative solutions to customers and a voice for parents of Kippie kids.

Together, the board members will guide Kippie’s strategic vision, governance, and partnerships, ensuring the charity is equipped to deliver high-impact programming that is youth-led, industry-informed, and rooted in creativity and community.

Kippie’s growth comes at a time when the Irish gaming and animation sectors have a global reputation for excellence, with increasing demand for homegrown talent and a recognition of the need for more inclusive access to careers in the creative and tech industries.

“Gaming can be the first spark of a future in animation, design, coding, or digital art. Kippie gives young people a way in—especially those who’ve historically been locked out. It’s exciting to help lead that charge,” said Rory Clifford, chair, Kippie Board.