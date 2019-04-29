Knockagh candidate appeals to community after armed robbery

PUP council election candidate in Knockagh ward David Barnett has urged those who can help the PSNI with inquiries into an armed robbery at a Greenisland filling station, on Sunday night, to come forward.

In a statement, Mr. Barnett said: “I am appalled to hear of staff at Greenisland Service Station being threatened. This should not be happening in our community. Someone could have been seriously injured or worse.

“If anyone has any information, please contact the Crimestoppers number 0800 555 111. These people need caught.”