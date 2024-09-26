Labour Conference hears why Northern Ireland is ‘central’ to growth plans
The 2024 Labour Party conference has heard why unleashing Northern Ireland’s unlocked potential is key to accelerating economic growth and enabling the UK to reach its net zero targets.
A delegation of business leaders travelled to Liverpool on Tuesday to articulate the Westminster-based policy actions they believe will help Northern Ireland’s economy to grow. Representatives from Denroy, Eakin Healthcare, Kainos and NIE Networks addressed a fringe event hosted by Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) and Queen’s University, Belfast.
They were joined by NI Secretary of State Hilary Benn MP for an event which followed Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s keynote address. It focused on a range of priorities including business competitiveness, international trade, net-zero and access to labour and skills. The business leaders also discussed the practical application of the Windsor Framework and further outlined how the UK and EU can work together to meet common challenges like food and energy security.
Joining them on the panel, Suzanne Wylie, chief executive, NI Chamber said: “Northern Ireland is a region of the UK with a wealth of untapped economic potential, which can only be realised with the right policy interventions from both Westminster and Stormont.
“We are calling on the UK government to work with business, helping them maximise the region’s strengths, especially in sectors like aerospace, green industries, tech, advanced manufacturing and health & life sciences, among others.
“Ultimately, we want to see more intensive between political decision makers and the business community, developing a shared understanding of collective challenges and encouraging better coordination, collaboration and decision making.”
Professor Sir Ian Greer, President and Vice Chancellor, Queen’s University, Belfast, added: “Universities are central to a thriving society and economy and Queen’s ranks as one of the leading universities in the UK for entrepreneurial impact. Our economic impact is over £3 billion each year, with an 8:1 benefit:cost ratio for the UK economy.
“It is essential we attract and retain graduate talent in Northern Ireland. This is essential to deliver on government plans to grow our economy through innovation and skills, therefore, we want to work with Government to develop a strategic approach to achieve this.”
Speaking at the Northern Ireland reception at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, jointly hosted by Retail NI, NICVA and NI Food to Go Association, Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts said: “It is absolutely vital that the funding for all the City and Growth Deals is restored and these vital regeneration projects are able to progress.
“We also need to see a SPS Veterinary Agreement with the UK and EU be a priority to address the ongoing challenges with trade across the Irish Sea Border. A lot more work is needed to to improve the Windsor Framework and ensure all barriers to trade are lifted.
“Following our meeting with the chief constable last week, it is clear the PSNI needs a proper budget settlement and the UK Government must play its part in providing additional funding. With the shoplifting epidemic and assault of retail staff at an all time high, the PSNI must have the resources to support our members.”
