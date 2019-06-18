Larne Rotary presents cheque to Air Ambulance

The Rotary Club of Larne has presented a cheque for £500 to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

The sum was raised through the club’s annual charity breakfast which was attended by 76 people at the Curran Court Hotel.

Grace Williams gave a presentation on the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance which costs £2m annually to operate.

Since the service was launched over a year ago, the Air Ambulance has attended 80 incidents in the Larne area.

The Rotary Club of Larne would like to thank everyone who suported the fundraiser.