Larne student meets Game of Thrones boss at youth programme launch

A Larne student is among the first to be chosen for a year-long international youth leadership programme which will culminate with a trip to Los Angeles.

Olivia Millar will be taking part in the ‘Ignite’ programme. a joint initiative between Belfast City Airport and Cinemagic.

Jay Roewe, Senior Vice President of HBO, West Coast Productions, who is widely accredited for helping to bring Game of Thrones to Northern Ireland, met with the students at the launch of the programme.

Michelle Hatfield, Director of Corporate Services for George Best Belfast City Airport, commented: “George Best Belfast City Airport is passionate about supporting initiatives that make a real difference to our local community.

“Through our corporate responsibility programme, we look at promoting employability incentives and work with many local organisations to promote skills development of young people.”

“As a leader in our sector, it is our responsibility to engage with young people and encourage them to consider careers that suit their skill set and aim to develop, encourage and inspire our young people as the workforce of tomorrow.

“Whilst the trip will conclude at a VIP gala event in Santa Monica, it is hoped that the lessons learned and the connections made by the young people involved will last a lifetime.”

Over the course of the year, participants will collaborate with youth organisations, foundations, charities, representatives from other businesses in the private sector, sport, film and politics.

The ‘Ignite’ programme also offers participants the opportunity to gain an NLP Diploma in personal and career development which will provide them with the necessary skills to gain insight into their own personal skill set and develop their own strengths and interests.

Joan Burney-Keatings MBE, CEO of Cinemagic said: “Our ethos is in perfect harmony with the objectives set out by the Ignite programme. Cinemagic, for the past 30 years has worked with young people to ignite a passion in the creative industries through high quality film and television opportunities, to develop their skills, explore opportunities, and reaffirm their belief in what they want to do and their own ability to achieve it.

“We are privileged to be hosting Jay especially in Cinemagic’s 30th anniversary year. The shooting of Game of Thrones in Northern Ireland has been such a positive story for both HBO and the local community.

“The film industry is a catalyst for a pipeline of young leaders and economic expansion in Northern Ireland and its impact goes way beyond the creative industries.”