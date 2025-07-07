Pictured at the launch of the 2025 Northern Ireland Social Media Awards are founder, Niamh Taylor and event hosts - media personality and podcaster, Gerry Lavz and wellness advocate, Annette Kelly of Little Penny Thoughts

The 2025 Northern Ireland Social Media Awards are set to celebrate the local creators, businesses and organisations who use their platforms with purpose and lead by example.

The theme of this year’s awards, ‘Let Them’, is a bold statement of confidence, resilience and unapologetic authenticity in the ever-evolving world of social media. Whether you’re a creator growing your audience, a brand pushing boundaries, a public sector team adapting to change, or a start-up making your voice heard - this theme is for you.

The winners will be announced at the social event of the year on Saturday, October 18 in the Europa Hotel, and returning to host once again are wellness advocate, Annette Kelly of Little Penny Thoughts and media personality and podcaster, Gerry Lavz.

The independent panel of global expert judges, each with extensive experience working alongside leading brands, includes Catherine McKeown, media controller at Sky Ireland, and Amy Lynch, digital and content manager at Aldi Ireland.

None of the judges are based in Northern Ireland, which guarantees an objective and unbiased evaluation of entries. This commitment to an impartial judging process ensures the awards maintain the highest standards of credibility and integrity.

There are 23 categories available to enter, including Best Use of Social Media across various industries, Most Impactful Social Media Campaign, and Digital Marketer of the Year. Two exciting new awards have also been introduced this year: Rising Brand of the Year, which recognises a brand demonstrating significant growth through a strong social media strategy, engagement, and increased visibility; and Rising Creator of the Year, which celebrates an emerging content creator showcasing exceptional creativity, audience growth, and a unique style that inspires their community.

In addition, the judges will present the Best Overall Use of Social Media award, which is selected exclusively by the judging panel and not open for public entry. This prestigious award recognises outstanding use of social media across strategy, creativity, engagement, and impact.

The Judges’ Choice Award will also be presented, chosen by the panel to honour an exceptional individual or brand that has made a significant impact through social media this year.

The awards are organised by one of Northern Ireland’s leading award-winning digital marketers and industry mentors, Niamh Taylor of Digital 24.

“We’re so excited to launch the 2025 NI Social Media Awards”, said Niamh.

"Now in its sixth year, the awards celebrate creativity, innovation and measurable results across platforms, highlighting those who use social media not just for likes, but for real impact. These awards are about the creators, organisations and businesses across Northern Ireland who are using their platforms with purpose and leading by example,”

“We have refreshed the categories to reflect the diversity of local businesses, industries and creators to reflect the changing landscape where new voices and brands are making a big impact.

"This year’s theme, Let Them, embodies a powerful declaration of self-assurance, strength, and unapologetic authenticity in the dynamic and ever-changing world of social media. Whether you’re a creator growing your audience, a brand pushing boundaries, a public sector team adapting to change, or a start-up making your voice heard – this theme, and these awards, are for you,” Niamh added.