Launch of Business CCTV Grant to protect commercial premises
The Programme builds on the success of Phase 1 and will assist businesses with the costs of purchasing and installing high quality CCTV equipment, helping to deter criminal activity, enhance business safety for staff and promote a more secure trading environment across the Borough.
The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick commented; “I’m delighted that numerous local businesses throughout our Borough have received support through the CCTV Grant Programme in recent years. The addition of CCTV and related equipment will enhance security and offer greater peace of mind to business owners, residents, and visitors alike.”
For further information on the programme, or to apply, please visit www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/CCTV