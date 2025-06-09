Launch of Business CCTV Grant to protect commercial premises

By Ashleigh Erwin
Contributor
Published 9th Jun 2025, 11:48 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 15:52 BST
CCTV Grant Funding ProgrammeCCTV Grant Funding Programme
CCTV Grant Funding Programme
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is providing grant funding assistance to eligible businesses across the Borough as part of its ongoing CCTV Grant Programme, originally launched in 2022.

The Programme builds on the success of Phase 1 and will assist businesses with the costs of purchasing and installing high quality CCTV equipment, helping to deter criminal activity, enhance business safety for staff and promote a more secure trading environment across the Borough.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick commented; “I’m delighted that numerous local businesses throughout our Borough have received support through the CCTV Grant Programme in recent years. The addition of CCTV and related equipment will enhance security and offer greater peace of mind to business owners, residents, and visitors alike.”

For further information on the programme, or to apply, please visit www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/CCTV

Related topics:MayorNewtownabbey Borough CouncilAntrimCCTV
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice