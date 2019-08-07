Launch of Mid and East Antrim Women’s Network

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has announced the launch of a new forum for female entrepreneurs.

Mid and East Antrim Women’s Network will be delivered in partnership with Carrickfergus Enterprise and will provide opportunities for female entrepreneurs to meet, share, develop and grow their businesses.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr. Maureen Morrow, said: “I am absolutely delighted that a women’s network has been created for the borough.

“Council through Amplify (the integrated economic strategy for the borough) has focused on creating a culture for the growth of entrepreneurship and has committed to promoting female enterprise.

“Through the network, we aim to encourage more women to think about starting a business and to support existing female entrepreneurs to grow their business. This really is a fabulous opportunity for the women of Mid and East Antrim and I look forward to attending the many events that have been organised through the network.”

Portia Woods, Business Development Executive of Carrickfergus Enterprise, said: “Carrickfergus Enterprise is delighted to work with Mid and East Antrim Council in hosting a dedicated Women’s programme, Enterprising Women, a network supporting female entrepreneurs established in business or exploring start-up.

“We recognise the value of all enterprising women, where a network can facilitate them to feel valued, to share knowledge and experiences while offering the chance to make new connections.”

Several events will be held as part of the network including workshops and breakfast information events. The first event to be scheduled is the ‘Enterprising Women’ event planned for Thursday September 24 at Ballygally Castle Hotel.

This informal event will focus on promoting and inspiring women into enterprise, along with offering networking opportunities.

Participants will hear inspirational testimonies of women from across the borough who have overcome the hurdles of personal life and have accomplished success. There will also be an opportunity to learn of the business support available.

For more information on the network and to register for the networking event, email: amplify@midandeastantrim.gov.uk