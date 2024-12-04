Born and raised in Londonderry, Mark and Garth Duncan were keen to embark on a business journey in their hometown that would support families in the community

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two Northern Ireland brothers have teamed up for a new business venture, establishing a home care company that will support older people in the community at the place they love best.. their home.

Born and raised in Co Londonderry, Mark and Garth Duncan were keen to embark on a business journey in their hometown that would support families in the community. Establishing Home Instead Foyle, the brothers are keen to provide thorough care visits, offering an alternative to care that is rushed and not tailored to the person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born and raised in Londonderry, Mark and Garth Duncan were keen to embark on a business journey in their hometown that would support families in the community

Home Instead offers person-centred care in minimum one hour visits, delivered by a care professional who is matched to the client based on similar interests, giving them the chance to bond and become companions. Care professionals don’t just help with everyday needs such as meal preparation and housework, they can also take clients out and help them stay connected to the community.

Mark said: “We’re from a close-knit family, so we know how important it is to know that your older loved ones are in safe hands. We’ve heard so many stories of 15 minute care visits and it’s just not long enough to be thorough.

"Having grown up in this area, we feel strongly about giving people quality care options when they get older. It’s just as important to give their families reassurance that their loved one is living the life they deserve at home.”

Garth added: “It’s an honour to be welcomed into a family and trusted to deliver quality care for their older loved ones. It wouldn’t be possible without a team of dedicated care professionals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re looking to build on this team, and offer people the chance to undergo our training programme, standing them in excellent stead for a successful career in care.”