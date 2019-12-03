Law firm outlines expansion

UK law firm Shoosmiths has signalled its intent in becoming a dominant force in the Northern Irish market by throwing open the doors of its new offices in Belfast.

The firm, based in East Bridge Street, welcomed clients, friends and colleagues to its office this week where CEO Simon Boss and partner Stephen Dawson highlighted the firm’s presence in the city and plans to grow its offering in the region.

Addressing guests, Stephen said the firm had an ambitious growth strategy and would be hiring lawyers at all levels in the near future.

Speaking afterwards, he said: “We have listened carefully to the local market and waited patiently to get to this stage. We are absolutely committed to growing our offering in the Northern Irish market, and we’ve already welcomed one new partner this week, as well as other key hires in recent months. That growth is set to continue and we will work hard to become one of the leading law firms in the region.”

The move into the Northern Irish market has been client-driven, in line with the firm’s strategy, as a way of providing a truly UK-wide service. The new office is located beside the High Court.