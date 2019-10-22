Law firm to double Belfast hub at Titanic Quarter

European law firm Fieldfisher is doubling the size of its legal services hub in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter.

In addition, Fieldfisher aims to increase the number of staff at its Belfast Solutions Hub to 125 over the next two years.

The firm has signed a lease with the building’s landlords, Robinson Family Ltd, for an additional 3,000 foot of office space, on top of the existing 3,000 foot already occupied across two floors, creating capacity for another 38 legal professionals to join the Fieldfisher Belfast team.

Fieldfisher, which opened the hub in the city last year with eight colleagues, provides legal support for its 25 offices in the UK, Europe, China and California and now employs 40 staff members.

The firm has had a presence in Belfast since late 2017, when it merged with Donaldson Legal Consulting (DLC) based in Holywood, which currently employs 28 people.

Michael Chissick, managing partner at Fieldfisher, said: “We are delighted to be expanding our Belfast footprint as we continue to invest in our legal solutions offering, which has been enthusiastically adopted by our clients worldwide.

“Having recently celebrated the Belfast Legal Solutions Hub’s first birthday, Fieldfisher is proud to reinforce its commitment to the city, which also hosts our DLC business and forms an essential part of the firm’s integrated European and wider international offering.

“The Belfast Hub allows us to be one of the most competitive players in the global legal market and I look forward to meeting the new members of our Belfast team as we take advantage of the city’s rich talent pool to grow the Hub over the coming months and years.”