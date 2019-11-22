Leaders to shine ‘spotlight on success’

Women in Business NI will present a ‘Spotlight on Success’ conference on Thursday December 5.

The half day conference will be held at the Crowne Plaza, Belfast and will feature leaders from the corporate and entrepreneurial world that have climbed to the top of the organisational ladder or founded, grown and lead their own business.

A range of inspirational leaders will each step into the spotlight to share their personal success stories with delegates. This will be followed by a leaders’ networking lunch to ensure those value connections are made. Speakers include Tracy Meharg, Department for Communities, Jackie Henry, Deloitte, Marie-Therese McGivern, Belfast Metropolitan College, Dr Wendy Austin MBE, Fiona Tierney, Member of the Board of eir, the IMI and Pieta House and Isabel Jennings, Queen’s University Belfast.

Delegates will hear personal talks from business leaders, explore leadership skills and provide examples of overcoming obstacles.

