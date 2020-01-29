Level Up for young entrepreneur success at Belfast

The inaugural conference from the Young Entrepreneurs Network Northern Ireland (YENNI) will take place on Friday, January 31 at Riddel Hall, Belfast, bringing together inspiring speakers and aiming to help drive development of young people’s businesses.

Entitled ‘Level Up!’ the YENNI conference will see the voluntary organisation take the next stage in its support for 18-30-year-olds interested in business, entrepreneurship, leadership and professional development.

YENNI founder, Katie Matthews, was FSB NI Young Entrepreneur 2018 and was included in the NI 40 Under 40 List last year.

“I set up YENNI to support other young entrepreneurs and professionals who have a wealth of potential, but perhaps not the means to pursue their dreams and explore their capabilities,” she said.

“Our inaugural conference will support the vision to provide a safe space, platform and hub for sharing ideas, connecting, supporting, developing and mentoring the amazingly talented young people of Northern Ireland. I’m delighted that so many inspiring speakers have agreed to take part.”

Keynote speakers will include FSB Chair, Tina McKenzie, CEO of Grafton Recruitment, Claire Stewart, Chartered Accountant and NI Young Leader of the Year 2019, and Dave Linton, founder of Madlug CIC and the UK’s Entrepreneur for Good 2019.

“What all of the speakers have shown is determination to succeed, and the desire to take businesses to the next level,” said Katie.

“Together with the other speakers, leaders and ‘Masterclass’ workshops this is an excellent opportunity to not only learn, but to take the next step in your own development and your business’ growth.

“Level UP! Aims to educate, evolve, empower and elevate everyone involved. It will bring together like-minded, driven young people who are current or future entrepreneurs, leaders, professionals, leaders, innovators and disruptors for what I am sure will be a day that will change many people’s lives and outlooks.”

Sponsors for the event include GetPrint, along with Grafton Recruitment, O’Reilly Stewart Solicitors, The Mind Tribe UK, Mourne Management Systems, Ruthless Media, Oranga and Excalibur Press.

The conference will last from 9.30am to 4.30pm, with tickets priced at £15 via Eventbrite – just search Level Up!