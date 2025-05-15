Lidl Northern Ireland plans leisure and drive-thru development at former Homebase site in Belfast
Discount supermarket chain Lidl Northern Ireland has unveiled plans for a major redevelopment in south Belfast, involving more than just groceries.
The German discounter has confirmed the £7.5 million acquisition of the four-acre site which includes the former Homebase site at Galwally, near Forestside Shopping Centre, and is now moving forward with an ambitious mixed-use development.
In a proposal of application notice (PAN) submitted to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Lidl outlined plans to demolish the now-vacant DIY warehouse, which closed earlier this year, and replace it with a suite of new buildings.
The proposal includes a standard Lidl food store, a drive-through café, a drive-through restaurant, and a ‘building for leisure use’. Associated parking, landscaping and site works are also part of the plan.
No detailed timeline or further details have been shared yet, but Lidl has scheduled a public consultation event for Thursday, May 29 at the former Castlereagh Council offices in Bradford Court. The event will run from 4.30pm to 7.30pm, offering residents a chance to view draft plans and speak with the project team.
In a statement, a Lidl spokesperson explained: “Members of the local community will have the opportunity to view proposed site drawings and discuss the proposal – which includes plans for leisure use, a drive-through restaurant, and associated parking and landscaping - with the project team.
“The acquisition is part of Lidl Northern Ireland’s ambitious £150m investment into expanding its presence and upgrading its existing regional store network over the next three years.”