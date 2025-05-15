Lidl Northern Ireland plans leisure and drive-thru development at former Homebase site in Belfast

By Claire Cartmill
Published 15th May 2025, 14:09 BST
Discount supermarket chain to hold public consultation event for residents to view draft plans and speak with the project team

Discount supermarket chain Lidl Northern Ireland has unveiled plans for a major redevelopment in south Belfast, involving more than just groceries.

The German discounter has confirmed the £7.5 million acquisition of the four-acre site which includes the former Homebase site at Galwally, near Forestside Shopping Centre, and is now moving forward with an ambitious mixed-use development.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a proposal of application notice (PAN) submitted to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Lidl outlined plans to demolish the now-vacant DIY warehouse, which closed earlier this year, and replace it with a suite of new buildings.

Discount supermarket chain Lidl Northern Ireland has unveiled plans for a major redevelopment in south Belfast, involving more than just groceriesplaceholder image
Discount supermarket chain Lidl Northern Ireland has unveiled plans for a major redevelopment in south Belfast, involving more than just groceries

The proposal includes a standard Lidl food store, a drive-through café, a drive-through restaurant, and a ‘building for leisure use’. Associated parking, landscaping and site works are also part of the plan.

placeholder image
Read More
Devoted family retailers celebrate 40 years community service while marking a le...

No detailed timeline or further details have been shared yet, but Lidl has scheduled a public consultation event for Thursday, May 29 at the former Castlereagh Council offices in Bradford Court. The event will run from 4.30pm to 7.30pm, offering residents a chance to view draft plans and speak with the project team.

In a statement, a Lidl spokesperson explained: “Members of the local community will have the opportunity to view proposed site drawings and discuss the proposal – which includes plans for leisure use, a drive-through restaurant, and associated parking and landscaping - with the project team.

“The acquisition is part of Lidl Northern Ireland’s ambitious £150m investment into expanding its presence and upgrading its existing regional store network over the next three years.”

Related topics:LidlNorthern IrelandBelfastCastlereagh City Council
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice