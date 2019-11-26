Lifetime achievement accolade for Terence Donnelly

The executive chairman of the Donnelly Group has received the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s Mid Ulster Business Excellence Awards.

Terence Donnelly was nominated by members of the Donnelly Group team.

Dave Sheeran, managing director at Donnelly Group, said: “Terence’s award is very well deserved. From humble beginnings in 1947 in Caledon on the border of counties Armagh and Tyrone, the Donnelly Group is now the largest family-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ireland, representing 18 manufacturers with over 700 employees and nine locations across the province.

“Since joining his father in the family business in 1969, Terence has over the last 50 years led the Donnelly Group through its expansion, with a simple business ethos of ‘keeping the customer central to everything we do’.

“Terence has always been an innovator, placing Donnelly Group at the centre of change in an ever evolving industry. In 2010, he was one of the founding members of the Northern Ireland e-Car consortium which provided the charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

“Terence received this award not only for his business contribution to Mid Ulster but also for his community efforts. The Donnelly Group takes seriously its responsibility to the areas in which we operate and there is a long tradition in investing in the local community.”