The proposed £20 million luxury resort, which includes a 119-bedroom hotel, a spa, conference facilities, holiday cottages, a restaurant and office space for the North West 200 team, is set to reach key milestones in the coming days.

Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council is preparing for a pre-determination hearing tomorrow, (Wednesday), ahead of a final planning decision scheduled for March 26.

If approved, the complex by C&V Developments, can finally begin construction bringing significant benefits to the local economy, including an estimated £5.5 million in annual revenue and the creation of 100 full-time jobs. The resort also plans to collaborate with local colleges to offer training opportunities for future hospitality professionals.

The project has suffered numerous hurdles since it was first proposed in October 2016. Following initial approval in 2017, the project faced a judicial review in 2019, which quashed the approval granted in 2018 due to objections from leading local figure Jim Allister, who owned a holiday home adjacent to the proposed site.

During the High Court Judicial Review in 2018, the court upheld the valuation of £1, confirming it was correct despite initial timing errors. The valuation has been public since July 2016.

Despite these setback, planning officers assured the council in 2024 that the issues raised had been addressed and the application was again passed in August last year.

In September 2024, the council referred the application to the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to determine whether the project should be “called in” for further scrutiny. However, in February 2025, the DfI confirmed that the project would not be called in, clearing the way for the local council to continue the decision-making process.

The project has garnered broad support, including endorsements from various political parties as well as backing from organizations such as the Causeway Chamber of Commerce, Retail NI, and Hospitality Ulster.

A key point for the development was its potential impact on the renowned NW200 motorcycle race, held annually in Portstewart. After feedback from the race organizers, developers made adjustments to the hotel’s access road to avoid disruptions during race week. These changes were supported ensuring the resort would enhance, rather than detract from, the race.

With the DfI decision now made, the final approval of the Merrow Hotel and Spa project will be in the hands of the Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council.

Should the project move forward, a formal statement from the developers is expected.