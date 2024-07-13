My inspiration came from movie nights with my family during Covid lockdown, when I began experimenting with making traditional kettle corn popcorn with different flavours of popcorn in a tiny popcorn maker.

We’re all lovers of popcorn and we had spoken many times about making our own and what flavours would work.

So after many family discussions, I finally took a bit of a risk, for once, and decided to buy a small kettle to develop the unique recipes from some basic research and what worked for us.

Most of what I made was well received by family and friends.

The kids loved the flavours and began sharing them with their mates and we soon had many of their parents calling with us for packs.

Shortly after this, I decided to take 100 bags of four flavours down to a local farmers market in Dungannon and to my utter shock, we completely sold out in an hour and a half!

The next day I took 200 bags to the market and again, every bag flew off the shelves – I just couldn’t believe it.

This spurred me on to go one step further and I eventually imported equipment from America to increase production and converted the garage in the garden into a well-equipped kitchen enabling me to step up production.

Fast forward just four very fast years and I am proud to now be the owner of the Little Popcorn Shop, a family-run Lisburn-based gourmet popcorn business which successfully trades at artisan markets throughout Northern Ireland, as well as in a handful of local retail outlets.

I absolutely love making my popcorn and seeing so many people throughout Northern Ireland enjoy the unique tastes.

However, I do still have a full-time corporate job so as you can imagine I am a very busy man!

I always have a question in the back of my mind about do I want to do this all the time, as it's so different to my day job, but my colleagues are so supportive and think it’s fabulous – many one day I’ll take the leap!

What makes my popcorn different is its unique tastes that come from the fact that I hand pop the popcorn in small batches using a large traditional kettle...and it tastes absolutely incredible.

I have also single-handedly developed the Little Popcorn Shop’s unique range of flavours which include Caramel Apple, Salted Caramel, Habanero Chilli made from a local Chilli producer, Blackfire Hot Sauces and Lime and Rainbow – a firm favourite with the kids.

New flavours are always being produced so keep an eye out for me at local markets across the country, including the Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market on Saturday, July 27, which takes place on The Dark Walk in Royal Hillsborough village.

Looking ahead to the second half of 2024, I have big ambitions for the Little Popcorn Shop.

Not only will there be an online presence to order and be delivered, but I am also creating some more innovative flavours to be released next year...so watch this space, more will be popping up very soon!

