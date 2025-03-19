Nineteen new banking hubs have been recommended by cash access network Link, following Santander UK’s announcement that it is set to shut more branches – with one in Northern Ireland

Nineteen new banking hubs have been recommended by cash access network Link, following Santander UK’s announcement that it is set to shut more branches – with one in Northern Ireland.

The only local banking hub will be in Larne, Antrim and will be similar to a traditional bank branch, but the space is shared by multiple banks.

It will have a counter service operated by Post Office employees, where customers of any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular banking transactions. There will also be private spaces where customers can speak to community bankers from their own bank for more complicated matters that require specialist knowledge or privacy.

Banks work on a rotating basis, so staff from different providers are available on different days.

Today (Wednesday), Santander announced 95 branch closures, including seven branches in Northern Ireland as part of a sweeping UK-wide overhaul.

Link has recommended 224 hubs so far. The Government has committed to delivering 350 banking hubs over the course of this Parliament.

The hubs will now be delivered by Cash Access UK. To date, 139 banking hubs are up and running.

Since 2022, Link has assessed 1,879 bank branch closures, and continues to receive community requests for better cash access.

