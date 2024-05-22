Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The rise of digital music and streaming services saw the rapid decline in the sales of records but now the tide is turning once again as a new generation is discovering the joy of vinyl.

Tapping into the resurgence in demand for records, and even CDs, Lisburn man Ray Dennison has opened a new store in Railway Street – Vinyl Matters – proving that everything really does come around again in its own time.

A passionate music fan, Ray retired a few years ago and decided that he would turn his record collecting hobby into a new business, and the decision is certainly proving popular with local customers.

“I am really into music and have been since I was a kid,” Ray explained.

"I have a big record collection of my own and over the last year I have started to buy tons of vinyl from different people.

"I had the idea before to open a shop but thought there was no point in doing it. Then over the last nine months I started to think about getting a wee space.”

Ray, together with help from his brother Sean, opened Vinyl Matters in Railway Street on April 30 and in the first few weeks it has proved to be a big hit.

With thousands following on Facebook and hundreds of customers coming through the doors, Ray is hoping the success of Lisburn’s “first record shop in a generation” will continue.

Ray Dennison recently opened Vinyl Matters in Railway Street in Lisburn. Pic credit: NIWD

"The first two weeks have been really brilliant,” Ray continued.

"We are really happy with the initial interest but we need to get the first three months over to see how things are really going.”

The store stocks something for everyone, from classical music, hits from the 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s, through to modern artists such as Taylor Swift.

As well as second hand records and CDs, Ray also stocks brand new records, t-shirts, and memorabilia.

Ray Dennison and his brother Sean in Lisburn's newest story Vinyl Matters. Pic credit: NIWD

And if you have your own collection of vinyl that you want to get rid of, or even just want to make space for some new favourites, Ray will also buy items from people.

"If you don’t want to listen to it, or throw it in the skip, then I will sell it to people who really want to listen to it,” Ray continued.

"I’m a middle man. I’m a go-to place if you want to sell vinyl or buy it.”

Ray has been shocked at the number of young people who have shown a great interest in vinyl and building up a record collection, with teenagers flocking to the shop.

There is something for everyone in Vinyl Matters. Pic credit: NIWD

"A lot of young people now are buying record players or using their parent’s old player,” Ray said. “They come in and buy all sorts.

"There are classic artists that are still selling to this day.

"It’s a cool thing now for young people. They have gone through digital music and feel they are missing out on something.

"They love coming in and flicking through the boxes.”

In the long term Ray is hoping to expand, installing listening booths and welcoming local DJs and musicians to play in store, making Vinyl Matters into a destination shop in the heart of the local community.