Lisburn store invests £200k in new-look

Specsavers Lisburn has invested over £200K in its newly refurbished store, which reopened in November.

Celebrating its 15th anniversary of business in July, the Bow Street store now features a new layout and signage in order to improve the customer experience in store, as well as installing a state-of-the-art OCT machine.

Five iPads have been acquired to facilitate bookings, making and following up orders for frames and prescriptions or checking in appointments; therefore saving time for customers as staff no longer have to take turns accessing one desktop on the store floor.

Specsavers Director Natalie Latham shares her enthusiasm for the new look store - “We are very impressed by our Lisburn store’s renovation. There is a lot more floor space at the front of the store, and the latest facilities are top of the range.

Natalie adds – “The previous layout of our store caused a lot of congestion at the reception desk as people had to gather there to follow up orders or make bookings etc. Now staff can meet customers anywhere in the store, giving them more opportunities to browse or have time to pop in and make enquiries.”

To facilitate extra demand, the store has incorporated a fifth test room, allowing an additional space for consultations, with their newly recruited pre-reg optometrist, Holly Dunseith.

Holly is a pre-reg optometrist from Moira who joined the Specsavers Lisburn team as a part time optical assistant working at weekends and holidays, while she studied at Ulster University, Coleraine.

Jill comments – “We are delighted to be able to offer Holly a permanent position as a pre-reg optometrist in our Lisburn store. Holly is a warm and welcoming member of the team that has practised diligence and care, we hope that she enjoys her optical career with us.

“Our store’s latest transformation has greatly improved how our staff engage with customers by offering flexible, roaming customer service hubs, which will hopefully reduce waiting area times as the months go on.”

Jill adds – “We are also proud to provide advanced eye tests with our new OCT machine, at a very competitive rate, which allows us to examine the structures of the eye in more detail than ever before. This scan can also identify signs of conditions such as age-related macular degeneration (ARMD) and glaucoma up to four years earlier than previously.”

OCT scans are £10 for more information visit Lisburn Specsavers, Bow Street, Lisburn or visit www.specsavers.co.uk search Lisburn.