LIVE BLOG Balmoral Show 2022: Latest PICTURES from today’s events

It was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 outbreak and last year’s show faced some disruption.

But this year, the the 153rd show takes place from May 11 - 14 at Balmoral Park outside Lisburn.

Organisers anticipate 100,000 visitors will come to the show over four days.

Livestock remains at the heart of the event and there are more than 3,000 entries. Sheep classes make a return to the show featuring three new breeds with the Six Nations Shearing Championship taking place on Saturday 14 May.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 11th May 2022 Day one of the Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank: The show takes place over four days between 11th and 14th May at Balmoral Park near Lisburn. This year is the 153rd Balmoral Show and thousands of people are expected to attend. Andrew Bingham with his French Lop doe Daffeny. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye