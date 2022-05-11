LIVE BLOG Balmoral Show 2022: Latest PICTURES from today’s events

It was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 outbreak and last year’s show faced some disruption.
But this year, the the 153rd show takes place from May 11 - 14 at Balmoral Park outside Lisburn.
Organisers anticipate 100,000 visitors will come to the show over four days.
Livestock remains at the heart of the event and there are more than 3,000 entries. Sheep classes make a return to the show featuring three new breeds with the Six Nations Shearing Championship taking place on Saturday 14 May.
Balmoral Show 2022: This is what is happening at the show NOW
Last updated: Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 14:30
Balmoral Show in pictures: 2022 event is back with a bang
The much awaited 2022 Balmoral Show opened its doors at 9am with a full line-up of livestock, entertainment, food and drink.
Unhandled:
Unhandled:
PICTURES: All the fun at Balmoral Show Day 1
Catch up with what happened today at Balmoral Show.