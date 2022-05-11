LIVE BLOG Balmoral Show 2022: This is what is happening at the show today

10/05/22 MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA..Leanne Greene prepares cattle at Balmoral show which runs from Wednesday until Saturday this week.Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

It was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 outbreak and last year’s show faced some disruption.

But this year, the the 153rd show takes place from May 11 - 14 at Balmoral Park outside Lisburn.

Organisers anticipate 100,000 visitors will come to the show over four days.

