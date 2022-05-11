LIVE BLOG Balmoral Show 2022: This is what is happening at the show today

The Balmoral Show has returned for the first time since 2019.

By Gemma Murray
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 10:24 am
Updated Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 10:36 am
10/05/22 MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA..Leanne Greene prepares cattle at Balmoral show which runs from Wednesday until Saturday this week.Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

It was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 outbreak and last year’s show faced some disruption.

But this year, the the 153rd show takes place from May 11 - 14 at Balmoral Park outside Lisburn.

Organisers anticipate 100,000 visitors will come to the show over four days.

Livestock remains at the heart of the event and there are more than 3,000 entries. Sheep classes make a return to the show featuring three new breeds with the Six Nations Shearing Championship taking place on Saturday 14 May.

Last updated: Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 10:58

