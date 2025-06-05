Local businesses invited to join borough-wide ‘Shop ABC’ Gift Card Scheme

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council are asking local businesses to sign up to its exciting new Gift Card initiative, designed to encourage people to shop local, gift local, and spend local.

Set to go live this summer, the ‘Shop ABC’ Gift Card will be valid across the ABC borough. Businesses of all types and sizes — from retailers and restaurants to salons, hotels, and visitor attractions — are invited to join the scheme for free.

The card operates via the Mastercard network, meaning no additional equipment is required for businesses already accepting Mastercard payments.

The ‘Shop ABC’ Gift Card offers a convenient and flexible way for consumers to gift and spend money within the borough. Whether it’s for birthdays, Christmas, thank-you gifts, or corporate rewards, the card will provide a powerful new way to promote local economic activity.

With a summer launch fast approaching, the Council is urging businesses to register early to ensure they’re part of the scheme from day one.

Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Councillor Kyle Savage said: “The introduction of the Shop ABC Gift Card marks a significant step in strengthening support for businesses across the borough. We all understand the vital importance of shopping local—and this card makes it easier than ever to do just that. By keeping spending within our city, town centres, and villages, we’re not only backing local businesses but also investing in the long-term vitality and resilience of our communities.”

Chair of the ABC Business Partnership Alliance, Adrian Farrell, said: “The Shop ABC Gift Card is a powerful new way to support our local economy by making it easier than ever to shop local. Available in both physical and digital formats, it’s designed to appeal to all age groups and spending habits. This initiative gives smaller businesses access to a Gift Card program that aims to drive footfall and boost sales. With no additional cost to join or accept the card, it’s a win-win for businesses and consumers alike. By working together across the borough, we’re creating a compelling, modern tool that keeps money circulating locally and helps our town centres thrive.”

Colin Munro, Managing Director of Miconex, said: “The first thing people will do when they receive a Shop ABC Gift Card is check where it can be spent. Being a part of the initiative will drive awareness of your business, and is a proven means of driving new customers and new revenue. Signing up to accept the card takes moments and ensures you’re not turning away business when the card launches in the summer.”