Local car retailer celebrates national success in prestigious award

Volvo has been crowned Manufacturer of the Year at the Leasing.com Awards. Pictured: Volvo XC90

A Belfast Volvo retailer is celebrating after the brand was crowned Manufacturer of the Year in the highly prestigious Leasing.com Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Agnew Belfast Volvo on Boucher Way announced that Volvo had been commended for its consistent demand across its electrification line-up at the 2025 ceremony.

The Leasing.com Awards are uniquely data-driven, reflecting real consumer demand on the UK’s biggest leasing comparison site. Using enquiry volumes, market share, value and industry expertise, the winners represent the models and partners that have truly defined leasing over the last 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on Volvo’s win, Mike Fazal, CEO at Leasing.com said: “Volvo continues to lead from the front when it comes to electrification, safety and desirability. The brand’s leasing popularity speaks volumes, and it’s fantastic to see it crowned Manufacturer of the Year.”

Ciaran Dinsmore, Head of Business at Agnew Belfast Volvo said: “We’re thrilled to see Volvo recognised at the Leasing.com Awards — one of the most respected and prestigious events in the automotive industry.

“This recognition highlights Volvo’s continued commitment to both innovation and an ambitious electrification strategy, supporting society’s transition towards a more sustainable future on the road ahead of the government’s 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel car sales.

“At Agnew Belfast Volvo we’re proud to help Belfast drivers take steps towards this new future with our range of fully electric and hybrid vehicles. We understand that moving to a new kind of driving experience can feel like a big change, but - as this award shows -our team of experts is here to guide customers through every stage, offering trusted advice and reassurance as customers make the switch to electric.”