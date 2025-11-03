Local Charities Highlight Health And Wellbeing Careers Ahead Of Belfast Fair

Free to attend and open to everyone, The Winter Charity Careers & Volunteer Job Fair will take place on Wednesday 5th November from 10am to 2pm at the Assembly Buildings Conference Centre, Belfast.

With less than a week until The Winter Charity Careers & Volunteer Job Fair takes place at the Assembly Buildings Conference Centre in Belfast on Wednesday 5th November, charities working across Northern Ireland’s health and care sectors are encouraging people to explore the rewarding opportunities available within the third sector.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among those exhibiting are PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland Charity and Inspire Wellbeing, who will join Towell House Residential Care Home and Cancer Fund for Children in representing organisations that provide vital health and wellbeing support to individuals, families and communities across Northern Ireland.

PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland Charity, a new exhibitor this year, provides immediate, accessible and compassionate support to individuals, families and communities affected by suicide or mental unwellness. The charity offers free, confidential counselling, befriending, crisis and bereavement support across Northern Ireland, with an open-door, no-appointment-needed service at its Belfast location for anyone in need of help or hope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Renee Quinn, Executive Director at PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland Charity said attending the fair is an opportunity to inspire more people to get involved in life-changing work.

“If you want to make a genuine impact in people’s lives, come and meet us. Whether you have personal experience, professional skills, or simply a desire to help others, there’s a place for you at PIPS Charity. Together, we can bring light to those facing darkness and build a more compassionate, suicide-free society.”

Inspire Wellbeing, a returning exhibitor, is an all-island charity and social enterprise whose aim is wellbeing for all. The organisation works alongside people living with mental ill health, learning disabilities, autism and addictions, ensuring they live with dignity and realise their full potential.

Becca Leslie, Recruitment Business Partner at Inspire Wellbeing, said the fair is a chance to meet people whose values align with the charity’s mission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Come and see us at the stand, bring your questions, ask about what a day in the role really looks like. At Inspire Wellbeing you’ll find roles where you’ll make a real difference, not just clock hours. If you’re someone who cares about people’s dignity, wants to be part of a team, and is ready for meaningful work, then this could be your place. Even if you’re just curious and exploring, pop by, let’s chat about how you could fit in and grow with us.”

Towell House Residential Care Home, a returning exhibitor, is a warm and welcoming haven in East Belfast dedicated to providing high-quality, person-centred care for older people and those with physical disabilities. With compassion, respect and a vibrant community spirit, the charity creates a true home from home where every individual is supported to live with dignity, choice and wellbeing.

Sarah Brooker, Senior Diversional Therapist at Towell House, said the fair is an opportunity for people to find a truly meaningful role in care.

“If you're considering attending the Charity Careers & Volunteer Fair, go for it — it's a brilliant chance to explore meaningful opportunities, meet inspiring organisations, and discover how your skills and passion can make a real impact. Whether you're looking to volunteer, start a career in the charity sector, or simply learn more, this event is a gateway to purpose-driven work and community connection.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will be joined by Cancer Fund for Children, who represent the diverse range of organisations working to improve wellbeing across all stages of life, from elderly care to family support. Other health and care organisations signed up to the event include Caring Breaks, Saint Vincent de Paul, Triangle Housing Association and Extern, showcasing the range of opportunities available within this vital part of the third sector.

They are among more than 25 organisations taking part in the fair, representing every corner of the charity and voluntary landscape including animal welfare, disability support, community development, youth services, volunteering and environmental action. Together they highlight the variety of career and volunteering pathways open to anyone who wants to make a difference.

Richard Cherry, Co-founder of Charity Jobs NI, said the growing number of exhibitors is a testament to the strength and spirit of Northern Ireland’s third sector.

“We are absolutely delighted to see so many organisations coming together for this fair. Each one represents the compassion, skill and commitment that keep our communities strong. With more than 25 exhibitors confirmed, this year’s event will be our biggest yet and we cannot wait to welcome people who are ready to find purpose in their work or volunteering.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free to attend and open to everyone, The Winter Charity Careers & Volunteer Job Fair will take place on Wednesday 5th November from 10am to 2pm at the Assembly Buildings Conference Centre, Belfast.