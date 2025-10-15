Local employees encouraged to connect with future talent

Local employers are being invited to open their doors and inspire the next generation, as Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council partners with early talent experts Workplus for an ambitious Borough-wide work experience project involving both mainstream and SEN schools.

Now in its third year, this innovative initiative has already connected dozens of employers with schools across the Borough. Through the Workplus platform, employers are profiled to make connections easier and to showcase the diverse range of companies and work experience opportunities available locally.

SEN schools will also have the opportunity to take part in bespoke insight days and tailored placements with local companies, ensuring every young person can benefit from meaningful and inclusive career experiences.

Launching the project, the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick, said, “This unique and inclusive project opens doors for young people across our Borough, giving them a real insight into the world of work. None of this would be possible without our local employers, whose support creates invaluable opportunities and helps inspire future talent. It’s also a great way for businesses to showcase the brilliant work they’re doing right here in Antrim and Newtownabbey.”

Ruth Harper, Project Manager of Workplus, said, “We are pleased to be partnering with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council in this project which has been designed to make work experience easier and more accessible for everyone. It is a fantastic opportunity to connect local employers with young people in a straight-forward and more coordinated way. For the employer, it’s an opportunity to forge stronger connections with local schools and provide career inspiration to young people.

“Since launching the project in 2023, it’s been encouraging to see the project’s impact in both mainstream and SEN schools. We’ve heard about young people finding jobs, feeling better equipped for interviews and feeling inspired about their future – all through work experience! We’d encourage employers to get involved and be part of supporting future talent.”

A breakfast event for businesses to hear more about the project will take place on Wednesday 22 October at Space Antrim offering employers a chance to connect, ask questions, and hear directly from those already involved. Employers can register on Eventbrite.

The majority of work experience placements will take place between January and June 2026. Employers can find out more or sign up to get involved at antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/workplus