A new coffee kiosk has opened on Belfast’s waterfront.

Queen’s Quay Kiosk is located between the Odyssey Arena and the Lagan Weir pedestrian bridge.

The kiosk is the result of a collaboration between Belfast City Council, Maritime Belfast Trust, and the Department for Communities.

Queen’s Quay was once a vital part of Belfast’s history when the Belfast and County Down Railway Station was established there in 1848.

Today, it remains an important gateway, welcoming over three million visitors who walk, cycle, wheel and visit the Maritime Mile every year.

Lord mayor of Belfast, councillor Micky Murray, said: "It’s fantastic to see Native trading here at Queen’s Quay Kiosk on the Maritime Mile as a result of partnership between the Council, Maritime Belfast and Department for Communities.

"I'm looking forward to seeing lots of people enjoying the kiosk’s wares – from coffee to craft – and I’m really pleased to see both art and our industrial heritage incorporated into the design, as we continue to celebrate our creativity during Belfast 2024 and beyond."

Maritime Belfast chief executive Kerrie Sweeney, explained: "Queen’s Quay has developed from a bustling transportation hub to the heart of Belfast’s waterfront, shaped by landmark attractions like Titanic Belfast and the SSE Arena Belfast.

"The new kiosk, delivered with support from Belfast City Council and the Department for Communities, adds fresh energy to this historic area - championing sustainability, supporting local communities, and playing a key role in the waterfront’s ongoing regeneration."

Michael Pettigrew, Belfast Regeneration Directorate, Head of Laganside Team Department for Communities, Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, Kerrie Sweeney CEO of Maritime Belfast Trust

Communities minister Gordon Lyons, added: "This collaboration, and the kiosk being a fine example of architectural design, will further enhance the draw of Belfast’s rich maritime heritage, contributing to the sustainable regeneration of this part of the city centre."

Operated by Native, the kiosk will offer a 'coffee and bake' menu, and will provide a platform for local crafters, artists, and small businesses to showcase and sell their artisan products.

The kiosk will also feature five portraits by local artist Terry Bradley, inspired by the working men and women of industrial Belfast, and accompanied by personal stories from former dockers.