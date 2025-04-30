Mark Wright of Ballylisk soft cheese in Portadown with his multi-award-winning Triple Rose soft blue cheese using milk from the family farm at Tandragee

​A craft baker from Ballycastle, a Portadown-based artisan cheese maker and a Downpatrick farm are in line for unique all-island food awards organised by Euro-Toques Ireland, a community of chefs and producers committed to celebrating exceptional food.

Local nominees for awards, which aim to recognise and celebrate the very best food being produced on the island of Ireland, are Ballylisk Cheese, Ursa Minor Bakehouse and Pheasant’s Hill Farm. The awards honour those who produce food of “notable flavour and quality”.

The annual Euro-Toques Food Awards take place next month at Ashford Castle in Cong, Co. Mayo.

Chef Aisling Moore, leader of the Euro-Toques Council, explains: “Each year, the awards shine a light on the people, places, and practices that define and elevate Irish food. Rooted in a deep respect for tradition, sustainability, and innovation, these awards celebrate the exceptional work of producers who not only nourish their communities but also steward the land, sea, and cultural knowledge that make Ireland’s food landscape so unique.

Dara and Ciara O’hArtghalle of Ursa Minor Bakehouse in Ballycastle with signature sourdough breads

“With each award, the council honours not just excellence in taste and technique, but the stories and systems behind the ingredients, celebrating producers who champion biodiversity, uphold traditional skills, and build resilient, transparent food cultures,” adds Aisling.

Nominated in the Farm category, Pheasants Hill Farm specialises in a range of sustainably produced grass-fed meat, free range lamb, pork and poultry.

The quality of Ballylisk of Armagh Triple Rose soft cheese a family business run by Mark Wright, is also celebrated with other craftspeople “who transform rich, raw milk into delicate, flavourful cheeses that reflect both their landscape and values”. “These producers are essential to the diversity and vitality of Ireland’s dairy landscape, offering flavours that tell the story of place, passion, and provenance.”

