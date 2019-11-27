Locum service secures £1m to expand healthcare service

Belfast technology company Locate a Locum, which helps locum healthcare professionals find flexible work opportunities, has secured £1m in equity funding to expand the business.

Locate a Locum uses its on-demand technology platform to pair thousands of pharmacists around the UK with over 8,000 workplaces in need of staff.

It has already secured business with the UK’s four largest pharmacy chains - Boots, Well, Rowlands and Lloyds - and has also successfully launched and sold a bespoke workforce management platform to Superdrug that is used in over 230 branches.

Locate a Locum has now raised £1m in equity investment to fund the next phase of its development – including the creation of six new jobs - from Techstart Ventures, private investors and Co-Fund NI, a European Regional Development Fund managed by Clarendon Fund Managers.

Jonathon Clarke, chief executive of Locate a Locum, said: “We are excited to receive this backing from our investors as it will help us scale the business and continue to grow. Locate a Locum has a close-knit team of 20 today, but we expect to triple in size in the next three years as we extend our reach and expand into new markets.

“Using Locate a Locum, pharmacists who previously spent hours searching for their next locum shift now receive daily job alerts from the pharmacies that need them, so they can work where and when they want.”