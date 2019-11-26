London commercial investment boost

Belfast is the only choice for commercial property investment of any region in the UK or Ireland, a delegation of senior Northern Ireland business representatives has told some of City of London’s biggest investors.

Held at law firm Pinsent Mason’s headquarters in London and supported by the law firm and CBRE, investors heard about the high level of demand for office accommodation in Belfast.

Suzanne Wylie, chief executive of Belfast City Council, said: “We have come to London boasting a bold confidence in the future prosperity of Belfast.

“ From the strongest commercial property yields, an increasing demand for space from a wide range of occupiers, and a pipeline of inward investors which rivals some of the biggest cities in the world, Belfast can be proud of its growing reputation and proven track record of delivering for investors.”

Brian Lavery, CBRE Northern Ireland managing director, said: “We have proven to investors time and again that Belfast is a profitable investment opportunity and many of our clients have benefited from its success over the last few years. There are a number of initiatives – such as the Belfast Region City Deal - which mean the city is primed for further sustained growth in the future and now, more than ever, is the time to commit.”

Andrea McIlroy-Rose, partner and head of the Belfast office at Pinsent Masons, commented: “We have witnessed the transformation of Belfast as a destination of choice for inward investors during the last few years. We are delighted by the interest in this event. I have no doubt that our guests will have been impressed by the vision for the city and the potential it offers for development.”