London firm creates 16 new jobs in Belfast

London technology company Smartzer is investing in Northern Ireland for the first time with a 16-strong digital team.

The company develops digital video-tagging technology to create an interactive online shopping experience.

Consumers are able to click on items within a video to view and purchase products, while data analytics allow brands to gain insight into consumer engagement.

Karoline Gross, Founder and CEO, Smartzer, said: “Our new office in Belfast will play a key role in contributing to the company’s success. The high standard of talent within the Northern Ireland ICT sector, along with the quality of students graduating from NI universities attracted us to establishing a Smartzer presence here. The new team in Belfast will see us double our overall workforce and increase our product offering. This will allow us to continue to offer our customers innovative, forward-thinking technology solutions and add value to consumers’ digital shopping experience.”

The Belfast team will focus on developing and launching the company’s new Software as a Service (SaaS) product.

Invest NI has offered £80,000 towards the creation of the new jobs. With an average salary of £33,500 roles include software developers, designers, and quality assurance and software engineers. The 16 staff will be recruited over the next two years.

Derek Andrews, head of international investment at Invest NI, said: “The Northern Ireland talent pool is one of our strongest assets and is what draws many investors here.”