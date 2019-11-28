London lord mayor seeks to strengthen business links

The Lord Mayor of London is encouraging firms in Northern Ireland to accompany him on upcoming business delegations abroad.

The trip is aimed at boosting business and civic ties between Northern Ireland and the City of London.

During his visit to the province, Lord Mayor William Russell will be meeting with senior politicians, businesses and charitable institutions in Belfast and Londonderry.

The meetings will also be used to foster a closer relationship in financial and professional services and promote the City Corporation’s strategy to strengthen links across the UK.

Belfast and Londonderry are regarded as important cities in the strategy to increase inward investment to the UK regions and build awareness of how London can act as a springboard for local firms to export their products and services globally.

William Russell said: “Northern Ireland has important historic ties with the City of London, which have today evolved into a modern partnership around trade, innovation and culture.

“My mission is to bolster those links and encourage innovative Northern Irish businesses to use the City of London’s international programmes to grow and expand. That’s why my message to local firms is clear: join me on overseas delegations and join me at international events in the City. I’ll be visiting around 25 countries across six continents in my year, as well as hosting hundreds of global firms in the City looking to the UK for innovation.

“Working even more closely together will be all the more important with our departure from the European Union on the horizon. Together we are greater than the sum of our parts and must recognise that to unlock the full potential of the UK economy.”