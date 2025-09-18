Da Vinci’s Hotel in Londonderry has announced ambitious plans for a £2.5m refurbishment, with completion set for Autumn 2026.

The redevelopment aims to elevate the long-established hotel to four-star status and enhance its appeal for both local and international guests.

The hotel’s new owners – who also own the award-winning Ebrington Hotel in the city – are set to apply to Derry & Strabane District Council for permission to proceed with various redevelopment at the hotel in the coming days, setting in motion an extensive regeneration programme for the Culmore Road landmark.

Renovation works are scheduled to begin in November and will be carried out under the guidance of RPP Architects. The two-phase project includes a full redesign of 38 guest rooms. This includes upgraded technology and refreshed interiors including a redesign of the ground floor restaurant, toilets, lobby and function room as well as an extension to the hotel’s iconic public bar, with provision of a new Orangerie and the launch of the restaurant.

Importantly, the hotel will remain fully operational during the refurbishment, with work carefully phased to minimise disruption and ensure continuity of service.

“Da Vinci’s Hotel is a property of remarkable heritage and untapped potential,” said Cecil Doherty, managing director. “This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter - not only for the hotel, but for our growing presence in Northwest hospitality sector.

"Our goal is to restore Da Vinci’s to its former grandeur, while creating something truly special for both Derry and our international guests.”

The project will see the total number of bedrooms increase from 64 to 72 upon completion, with the redesign aiming to meet modern four-star standards, including upgraded in-room technology and refreshed interiors.

Cecil added: “The ambitious plans for Da Vinci’s will help us go even further in showcasing the best in authentic Northwest hospitality – which is particularly important as international travel into the city continues to grow. We’re very much looking forward to showing off the results of the refurbishment when it is complete.

"We can’t wait to share all our progress updates with you over the next few months and look forward to unveiling the new look Da Vincis hotel next year.”

