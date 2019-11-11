Louis Theroux will be special guest at President’s Banquet

Filmmaker Louis Theroux is set to entertain guests at the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s annual President’s Banquet.

The sell-out gala event will take place in ICC Belfast on Thursday November 21.

It is set to be attended by more than 900 business people, making it NI Chamber’s biggest banquet to date.

Guests will hear the award-winning television star share his extraordinary insights and experiences during a stage interview with host, Mark Simpson.

The event is sponsored by NI Chamber’s communications partner BT, along with supporting sponsors Tughans, Civica, Tourism NI and Grafton Recruitment.