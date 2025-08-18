Public-private partnership delivers upgraded green space with new seating, planting, and lighting in Belfast city centre

Linen Quarter BID (LQ BID) has welcomed the reopening of part of Bankmore Square following a successful collaboration with the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) and Heron Bros that has delivered a refreshed public space for the city.

The area, located at the junction of Dublin Road, had been temporarily closed to facilitate construction of Kainos’ new 250,000 sq. ft office development on the former cinema site.

Following positive discussions between LQ BID and DfI, a section of the square was retained for public benefit. This enabled the BID team to work closely with Heron Brothers to create a safe, attractive and functional outdoor space.

Pictured is Colin Woods and Chris McCracken

The upgraded square now features three new picnic tables, refurbished Dublin Road benches, additional planters and planting, tree wrap lighting, and a seasonal wildflower meadow. Combined with the existing lawn, these enhancements will provide a welcoming spot for outdoor eating, relaxation, and small-scale community events, as well as an improved streetscape for those travelling through the area.

Chris McCracken, managing director of LQ BID, said: "Bankmore Square has been at the heart of our public realm improvements in the Linen Quarter, and we are delighted to see part of it returned to public use.

"This is a fantastic example of how public and private partners can work together to balance the needs of major construction with the creation of spaces that enhance the city experience. Our vision has always been to make the Linen Quarter a vibrant, people-focused destination, and these improvements will continue to provide enjoyment for residents, workers, and visitors alike."

Colin Woods, deputy secretary at the Department for Infrastructure, added: "The Department is pleased to have worked with LQ BID and Heron Bros to ensure that Bankmore Square remains a valued part of Belfast’s streetscape during this period of change. This project demonstrates that with the right approach, infrastructure and development can go hand in hand with public amenity, creating spaces that are both functional and welcoming. We look forward to seeing the square continue to be enjoyed by the public in the months ahead."

The improvements are expected to remain in place for up to two years, ahead of further redevelopment as part of the Belfast Rapid Transit Phase 2 project.